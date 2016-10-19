YOUNGSTOWN

Lawyers for former Warren Auditor Anthony J. Natale are asking a federal judge to sentence him at 1:30 p.m. today to probation with home detention and mental health treatment.

Natale pleaded guilty to the felony charge of conveying false information related to use of a weapon of mass destruction when he appeared in June before U.S. District Court Judge Benita Y. Pearson.

Natale admitted mailing an envelope containing white powder to his former employer, American Business Center, 7677 South Ave., Boardman, Nov. 10, 2014, after being fired from his job there.

The powder fell out of the envelope onto an employee, causing panic that the powder might be a toxin, such as anthrax.

The incident led to an evacuation; a police, fire and Hazmat response; and a two-day closure of the business.

Lab tests found the powder to be harmless.

The maximum penalty Natale could face is five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Judge Pearson said during the June plea hearing, however, that the guideline sentencing range for someone such as Natale, who has no prior criminal record, would be 21 to 27 months in prison.

