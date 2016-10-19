JOBS
East Boston Avenue house shot up



Published: Wed, October 19, 2016 @ 9:25 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said no one was injured after someone fired 26 shots about 9:45 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of East Boston Avenue.

Reports said a man and woman told police they were watching television when they heard gunfire. Officers said the house was hit 26 times.

Video at the home showed two men approach the home from the corner of East Boston and Zedaker avenues and fire several shots at the home before running away, reports said.

Police found 10 spent 7.62 mm rounds in the street, reports said

