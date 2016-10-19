JOBS
Austintown police find suspected weed on Youngstown man



Published: Wed, October 19, 2016 @ 3:27 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Officers issued a Youngstown man two court summonses after they found suspected drugs in his vehicle after a traffic stop.

According to the report, officers stopped Cory Wright, 22, of East LaClede Avenue, after Wright made in improper turn Tuesday night at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and Meridian Road.

Officers found Wright had a clear plastic bag of suspected marijuana in his wallet, reports said.

Wright was issued summons for drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has a hearing date at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 in Mahoning County Area Court.

