$2.5M bond set for Ohio man who fatally shot adult daughter



Published: Wed, October 19, 2016 @ 1:05 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting his adult daughter in the head at their suburban Cleveland home has had his bond set at $2.5 million.

A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge set the bond for 63-year-old Jamal Mansour on Tuesday. She says she agrees with prosecutors that he is a risk to flee the country because of his ties to the Middle East. Mansour was born in Jordan.

He has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the shooting of 27-year-old Tahani Mansour last month in Rocky River. Jamal Mansour told a judge after his arrest that it was an accident.

Prosecutors say Mansour planned the killing and a surveillance video shows him loading the murder weapon hours before the slaying.

Mansour’s attorney didn’t return calls seeking comment.

