YOUNGSTOWN

Women United of United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley are preparing for its annual fundraiser, “Night of Motown in Yo-town,” Nov. 11, at the B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave. There will be food, drink, dancing and a special appearance by some of the Success After 6 kids.

For tickets or to make donations, visit www.ymvunited.org/events or call 330-746-8494.