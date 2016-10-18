CANFIELD

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center’s Cutting Edge Manufacturing Event on Tuesday appealed to Campbell Elementary/Middle School seventh-grader Michael Yasechko, 12.

“I love to design things,” Michael said.

He was one of more than 700 students from across Mahoning County who learned about the evolving manufacturing industry and the careers within it.

The students met with professionals from the hydraulics/pneumatics, welding, engineering and machining industries, learning about each one.

Professionals included Ryan Engelhardt, plant manager at Brilex Industries in Youngstown; Patrick Prokop, a union ironworker who also teaches at Choffin Career and Technical Center in Youngstown; John Mshar, a maintenance technician and machinist at VAM USA of Youngstown; and Sam Trimm, a mechanical engineer at BOC Water Hydraulics Inc. in Salem.

The professionals explained to students how their respective industries were involved in creating a component or how it’s used.

Read more about the event in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.