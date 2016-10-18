JOBS
Toddler rescued from near-hit on Midlothian



Published: Tue, October 18, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Housing and social-service agencies are investigating after police were called when a 3-year-old boy was found wandering in traffic on Midlothian Boulevard.

Police later found the South Side home from which the child wandered filled with debris.

Police were called about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday to Midlothian near Howard Street after the child was nearly struck by a tree service company truck. A bystander scooped up the child.

A neighbor identified the child and his mother, who was not there, reports said.

Read more about the rescue in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

