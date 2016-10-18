WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are seizing the latest developments in the Hillary Clinton email controversy as an issue that could help Donald Trump make up ground in the final presidential debate – if he can hammer home the message.

It follows news that the State Department had asked FBI officials to lower the classification of a sensitive email related to the attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya. FBI notes released Monday revealed discussion of a "quid pro quo" in trying to get the email reclassified, though it's not clear who first raised the issue and both State and FBI officials deny any bargaining took place.

Trump called it "one of the great miscarriages of justice" in history. But with Wednesday's debate approaching, Trump and his campaign have had trouble sticking to the message.

The candidate has continued his warnings that the election is "rigged," angering not only Democrats but fellow Republicans who worry his rhetoric will hurt public faith in elections. And as news about the emails hit, Melania Trump made her first public comments about the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct lodged against her husband.

In an interview with Fox News aired today, Mrs. Trump said she believes the accusations were coordinated by political rivals: "They want to damage the presidency of my husband, and it was all planned, it was all organized from the opposition."

The Trump campaign said Pat Smith, whose son, Sean Smith, was killed in the attack in Benghazi, will be attending the debate in Las Vegas as the candidate's guest.