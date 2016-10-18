GRAFTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say they found two decomposing bodies and a gun while performing a welfare check at a truck repair business in a northeast Ohio village.

Police found the bodies Sunday evening in Grafton, about 25 miles southwest of Cleveland. They say the deaths appear suspicious.

Investigators couldn’t immediately identify the bodies because of the decomposition.

A managing member of the company that owns the property says the repair shop was run by a man and his girlfriend, whose identities he’s withholding for now at the request of police.

Donald Longwell Jr. tells The Morning Journal in Lorain that the pair’s relatives had reported that they’d been missing for several weeks.

Longwell says the man was behind on rent.

Village, county and state authorities are investigating.