POLAND

The village and township each have one levy up for renewal on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The village is asking voters for a five-year renewal of a 1-mill police levy first passed in 2006 that generates $57,233 annually.

Those funds are part of the police department’s total budget of $480,140. The village police department employs four full-time officers, and has 10 part-time officers on staff.

Village Councilwoman Linda Srnec said passage of the renewal is important, and that the village keeps a close eye on personnel expenses.

The township is asking voters for a five-year renewal of a 2-mill roads and bridges levy first approved in 1977 that generates $204,232 per year.

Township Fiscal Officer Paul Cantor said renewal of the levy is important because the funds allow the township to maintain its infrastructure.

Money from the levy will help fund a 2015 township initiative to spend $1 million on road resurfacing over a three-year period.

