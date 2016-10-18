JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Poland schools projected to overspend in next several years



Published: Tue, October 18, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

POLAND

The school district is projected to spend more money than it collects over the next several years.

That’s according to a five-year financial forecast put together by interim Treasurer Lori Posey, which was approved by the school board at a meeting Monday. The forecast, which the state requires school districts to do twice a year, projects expected general fund revenues, expenditures and fund balances for fiscal years 2017-21.

Posey highlighted the trend, calling it a concern for the school district.

“We definitely need to pass all levies, any renewals that come up, and we need to review all expenses, with staff being the largest expense,” she said.

The trend began in fiscal year 2016, when the district spent $758,801 more than it received, according to Posey’s report.

Read more about the situation in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes