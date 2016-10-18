POLAND

The school district is projected to spend more money than it collects over the next several years.

That’s according to a five-year financial forecast put together by interim Treasurer Lori Posey, which was approved by the school board at a meeting Monday. The forecast, which the state requires school districts to do twice a year, projects expected general fund revenues, expenditures and fund balances for fiscal years 2017-21.

Posey highlighted the trend, calling it a concern for the school district.

“We definitely need to pass all levies, any renewals that come up, and we need to review all expenses, with staff being the largest expense,” she said.

The trend began in fiscal year 2016, when the district spent $758,801 more than it received, according to Posey’s report.

