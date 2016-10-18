JOBS
Overdose victim faces drug charges



Published: Tue, October 18, 2016 @ 11:32 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Julian Avenue man being treated in a hospital for a drug overdose has a police hold on him after officers found crack cocaine and a crack pipe in a bedroom where he was found about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Julian Avenue.

Reports said officers called for an overdose found Anthony Girardi passed out on a bed and it appeared he had been on the bed for several hours. Girardi was unconscious when he was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated. He is expected to be charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia when he is released.

