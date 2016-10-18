CLEVELAND (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board on today concluded the pilot in control of a corporate jet as it approached an Ohio airport improperly set the aircraft's flaps and failed to maintain a proper speed, causing the plane to plunge into an apartment building, killing all nine people on board.

The four-member safety board also blamed Execuflight, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., aviation company that operated the jet, for inadequate pilot training and aircraft maintenance and the Federal Aviation Administration for failing to provide proper oversight of the company.

The pilot and his captain in charge of the flight were carrying seven employees of a Florida commercial real-estate company from Dayton to Akron. The Nov. 10, 2015, crash occurred less than two miles from Akron Fulton International Airport.

NTSB Chairman Christopher Hart said at the start of today's hearing in Washington that procedures disregarded by the pilots "read like pages from basic text for preventing accidents."

Audio from a cockpit voice recorder recovered from the wreckage showed it was First Officer Renato Marchese and not Capt. Oscar Chavez at the controls when the plane crashed. Company pilots told the NTSB it was an informal policy at Execuflight for captains in charge of a flight to maintain controls during takeoffs and landing with passengers on board.