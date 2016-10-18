JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Macy’s to donate coats



Published: Tue, October 18, 2016 @ 10:32 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Macy’s and Clothes4Souls will partner again this fall season for the annual “Buy 1 & We’ll Donate 1” campaign.

From Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 30, Macy’s will donate one new coat, up to 35,000 coats, to Clothes4Souls, for every coat purchased in the men’s, women’s, juniors’ and children’s outerwear departments at Macy’s stores and macys.com.

Since the program’s start in 2013, Macy’s has donated 130,000 new coats, with retail value of more than $5.2 million.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes