BOARDMAN — Macy’s and Clothes4Souls will partner again this fall season for the annual “Buy 1 & We’ll Donate 1” campaign.

From Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 30, Macy’s will donate one new coat, up to 35,000 coats, to Clothes4Souls, for every coat purchased in the men’s, women’s, juniors’ and children’s outerwear departments at Macy’s stores and macys.com.

Since the program’s start in 2013, Macy’s has donated 130,000 new coats, with retail value of more than $5.2 million.