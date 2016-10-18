JOBS
Garden Forum holiday program set for Nov. 5



Published: Tue, October 18, 2016 @ 8:29 a.m.

photo

SPECIAL TO THE VINDICATOR Trailwoods Garden Club will host the Garden Forum of the Greater Youngstown Area’s annual holiday program on Nov. 5 at Rossi Auditorium at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a demonstration at 10 by Jenny Wehr, owner and operator of The Willows by Wehr. A La Cart Catering will serve a spinach quiche for lunch with mixed vegetables, fruit cup, tossed salad, lemon dessert and beverages at 11:30. The afternoon workshop will begin at 12:30 p.m. There will be a basket raffle and floral arrangement auction. Forum members may purchase tickets for $20 and nonmembers for $25. Reservations must be sent by Oct. 22 to Garden Forum, 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown OH 44509. For information call Elsie Kostyo at 330-720-9778.

