SPECIAL TO THE VINDICATOR
Easter Seals sponsors a garage sale available most Wednesdays and Saturdays at Ridgeview Plaza, 1983 Ridge Road, Warren, where they are selling tickets for a Basket Extravaganza of more than 200 baskets. To see the hours of operation visit www.mtc.easterseals.com or call 330-743-1168. The drawing for the baskets will take place at 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Proceeds from the sales will be used for programs and services at Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. Many children, adults and families have benefitted from the proceeds. The garage sale has been ongoing for more than 25 years, staffed by volunteers. Easter Seals garage sale volunteers, from left, are Lilly Pierce, Teresa McElrath, Jane Gordon, Linda Jennings, Jim Pierce, Renee McCaman and Charlotte Ditman.
