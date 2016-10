CANFIELD

Filipino-American Organization of Northeastern Ohio (FAONEO) is having a Halloween costume party at 6 p.m. Saturday at Angels for Animals, Andrews Education Hall, 4750 W. South Range Road. For information call Alwyn at 330-646-7833, Cora at 330-793-5387 or Vicky at 330-503-9206. Costumes are strongly encouraged, and prizes will be given.