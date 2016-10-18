CAMPBELL — A police officer used a stun weapon on a man Monday after the man reportedly resisted arrest after a traffic stop.

Touraj Nasseri, 51, of Hubbard was arraigned today in Campbell Municipal Court on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper use of a turn signal.

Officer Benjamin Esposito pulled Nasseri over about 10:15 p.m. near McCartney Road for failure to use a turn signal when changing lanes. Officer Eric Manning also arrived to assist.

A police report written by Esposito states, “Upon my third directive for Nasseri to exit the vehicle he suddenly lunged for the right side of the vehicle, being observed to suddenly grab objects from inside the glove box area. At this time, and fearing Nasseri had grabbed a weapon, I grabbed him by the left arm and used a joint lock manipulation. I could observe several items at this time in Mr. Nasseri’s right hand but was still unsure if a weapon was concealed. Mr. Nasseri was then forced from the vehicle and with him actively resisting, he was guided to the ground.”

The report continues to state that Manning used his stun weapon on Nasseri’s back twice after Nasseri reportedly did not comply with orders to move his hands from underneath his chest to behind his back.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com