BOARDMAN — Boardman Park recorded an all-time record attendance of 3,000 people for its Family Friendly Haunted Wagon Rides last weekend.

The park also had triple the number of attendees at its Boo Thru the Woods event, with 2,100 this year compared to 700 last year.

The park’s Halloween programming continues the next two weekends. Wagon rides are Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 28 and 29. Tickets will be sold from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., with rides starting at dusk.

For information, visit www.boardmanpark.com or call the park office at 330-726-8105.