AUSTINTOWN

School Superintendent Vince Colaluca said although he appreciates Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost’s recently released performance audit of the schools, it is merely a recommendation.

“[The audit] is just one small snapshot in time. ... There are so many good things going on in all schools in state of Ohio, and to take one small snapshot and grade us all on that just isn’t the whole picture,” said Kathy Mock, school board president.

The district could save more than $766,000 by reducing open-enrollment admission to 125 students – from 2015’s student total of 686 – and “realigning staffing to accommodate fewer students,” according to the audit.

