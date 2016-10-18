YOUNGSTOWN — Housing and social service agencies are investigating after police who were called for a 3-year-old boy wandering in traffic on Midlothian Boulevard later found his home to be filled with debris.

Police were called about 7:20 a.m. today by an employee of a tree service who almost hit the child as he was wandering in traffic.

A neighbor identified the child and his mother, who was not there, reports said. Police entered the home the child wandered off from and found trash strewn throughout, tires and rims inside and the smell of marijuana in an upstairs room.

Reports said the mother arrived and told police she left the toddler as well as two other children, 17 and 16, at the home the day before with their grandmother.

The grandmother had left for work and the 16-year-old had left for school, reports said. Reports said the 17-year-old left the home while the toddler was sleeping.

Reports also said this is the second time in two weeks the toddler had been reported missing.