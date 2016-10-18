COLUMBUS (AP) — Nonpartisan voting rights groups in Ohio are joining the state’s Republican elections chief in pushing back against suggestions by the Trump campaign that the state’s election could be compromised.

In a conference call today, the League of Women Voters, Ohio Voice, America Votes and other advocates sought to reassure Ohioans the presidential battleground state’s voting system is secure.

They encouraged people to call a voter hotline – 866-OUR-VOTE – staffed by trained volunteers and co-sponsored by a national lawyers’ group that helps assure election integrity.

The effort follows vice presidential candidate Mike Pence’s remarks Monday in Ohio that supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump should take steps to participate in protecting the election from interference.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says Ohio’s system has multiple checks and balances.