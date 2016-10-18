CANFIELD — More than 700 students from throughout Mahoning County will attend today’s Cutting Edge Manufacturing Event at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Students will listen to “The Mentor Guy”, Bert Gervais who is a best selling author and speaker.

Students will learn how the world of manufacturing continues to advance and how they can create their own pathways to successful careers in the industry. Students also will participate in a manufacturing project that demonstrates how manufacturing industries work together to produce goods and products. Manufacturers from local industry, representing careers in hydraulics/pneumatics, machining, welding and engineering, will introduce students to manufacturing careers in the Mahoning Valley.