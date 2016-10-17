JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown man arrested on weapons charges



Published: Mon, October 17, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man awaiting sentencing for five armed robberies is in the Mahoning County jail on $100,000 bond after being arrested over the weekend on weapons charges.

Jarel Gadson, 21, of Alameda Avenue, was arraigned today in municipal court before Judge Elizabeth Kobly on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Gadson was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Saturday along with Kayvon Fields, 22, of Crandall Avenue, after a car Gadson was driving was pulled over at Market Street and East Woodland Avenue for an illegal lane change.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes