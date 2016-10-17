YOUNGSTOWN — A man awaiting sentencing for five armed robberies is in the Mahoning County jail on $100,000 bond after being arrested over the weekend on weapons charges.

Jarel Gadson, 21, of Alameda Avenue, was arraigned today in municipal court before Judge Elizabeth Kobly on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Gadson was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Saturday along with Kayvon Fields, 22, of Crandall Avenue, after a car Gadson was driving was pulled over at Market Street and East Woodland Avenue for an illegal lane change.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com