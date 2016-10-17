YOUNGSTOWN — Stambaugh Charter Academy, 2420 Donald Ave., will host "Donuts with Dads" from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday.

Dads, grandfathers, and other father-figures are invited to enjoy donuts with their students. The event allows dads to learn more about the students daily life in school.

Stambaugh Charter Academy, operated by National Heritage Academies, is a free public charter school serving students in grades kindergarten through eighth.