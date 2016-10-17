JOBS
« News Home

Stambaugh Charter Academy hosts doughnuts with dads event Tuesday



Published: Mon, October 17, 2016 @ 4:57 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Stambaugh Charter Academy, 2420 Donald Ave., will host doughnuts with dads from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Dads, grandfathers, and other father-figures are invited to enjoy doughnuts with their students. The event allows dads to learn more about the students daily life in school.

Stambaugh Charter Academy, operated by National Heritage Academies, is a free public charter school serving students in grades kindergarten through eighth on the city's West Side.

