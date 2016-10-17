PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus on his left knee today.

While coach Mike Tomlin is confident Roethlisberger will make a full recovery, the timetable for Roethlisberger's return is uncertain.

Roethlisberger tweaked the knee while scrambling in the second quarter of Sunday's 30-15 loss to Miami. He left briefly before returning but complained of pain afterward. An MRI revealed the extent of the damage and Roethlisberger underwent an outpatient procedure this morning.

"Though we do not know a specific timetable for when he will be able to return to the field, we are confident this injury is not long term," Tomlin said in a statement.

While the Steelers expressed relief that Roethlisberger's injury won't threaten his season, it seems highly unlikely he'll be ready by next weekend, leaving Landry Jones as the starter for Sunday's showdown with Tom Brady and New England (5-1). Pittsburgh then has a week off before traveling to Baltimore on Nov. 6.

"I'm going to prepare like I've done in the past and we'll see what happens," Jones said.