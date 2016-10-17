WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff says he believes whoever killed eight family members in April were from the area and not out-of-towners.

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader made his comments to WCPO-TV in Cincinnati for a story today.

Seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon on April 22.

All but one victim was shot multiple times in the head. Some victims also showed signs of bruising.

The discovery that three of the crime scenes had marijuana growing operations has fueled rumors the slayings were drug-related.

A message was left with Reader seeking comment. Attorney General Mike DeWine has said previously the killers had to be familiar with land around the properties as well as the properties themselves.