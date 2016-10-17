GIRARD — The ramp from U.S. Route 422 to Interstate 80 eastbound will close at 7 p.m. today and remain closed through late November for pavement reconstruction, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced.

The detour will be U.S. Route 422 eastbound to Gypsy Lane to state Route 711 northbound to Interstate 80 eastbound.

Also at 7 p.m. today, the ramps from Interstate 80 eastbound to state Route 11 northbound and from state Route 711 northbound to Interstate 80 eastbound will re-open.

Two 12-hour ramp closings will begin at 7 p.m. today for traffic pattern changes.

The ramps from Salt Springs Road to Interstate 80 eastbound and from Interstate 80 eastbound to state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue) will be closed from 7 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

All of this is part of a $91.5 million project to widen Interstate 80 between state Routes 11 and 193, which is scheduled for completion by late July 2018.