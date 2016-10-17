WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump lashed out on Monday at Republicans who have tried to tone down his rhetoric about election fraud, calling his own party’s leaders “so naive” and claiming without evidence that large-scale voter fraud is real.

Trump’s claims were part a Monday morning blast of tweets that took on his party, the women who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct, the media and Vice President Joe Biden.

The defensive barrage comes as Republicans are under pressure to rebuke Trump’s claims that the presidential election is “rigged” in Hillary Clinton’s favor. The GOP push reflects growing worries that their nominee’s unsubstantiated rhetoric could erode public trust in elections and lead to damaging disputes if he loses.

Trump’s running mate, Mike Pence, declared Sunday the ticket will “absolutely accept the results of the election.” But Trump seemed to brush back against his vice presidential pick.

“Of course there is large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day. Why do Republican leaders deny what is going on? So naive!” he tweeted Monday.

There is no evidence to back up Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud. A study by a Loyola Law School professor found that out of 1 billion votes cast in all American elections between 2000 and 2014, there were only 31 known cases of impersonation fraud.

The Trump tweets show he is still largely focused on issues other than making his case to voters, with just three weeks left and much ground to make up in opinion polls. He is spending much of Monday out of sight before campaigning in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in the evening. Clinton is spending the day Monday with advisers near her home in New York, preparing for the final debate Wednesday night.