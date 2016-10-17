PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog redirected a shot by Nathan MacKinnon past Marc-Andre Fleury 22 seconds into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche by the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Monday night.

Landeskog tied the game with 6:32 left in regulation with a power-play goal and his second of the night handed the defending Stanley Cup champions their first loss of the season.

Jarome Iginla and Patrick Wiercioch also scored for the Avalanche, who never led until Landeskog’s game-winner. MacKinnon had two assists and Calvin Pickard stopped 28 shots for Colorado.

Matt Cullen had a goal and an assist for the Penguins while Phil Kessel and Trevor Daley also scored. Fleury made 27 saves but the Penguins failed to become the first reigning Cup winner since the 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings to start a season 3-0.