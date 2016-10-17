YOUNGSTOWN — Two men are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court after they were both arrested about 5:45 p.m. Saturday with weapons in the car they were in.

Kavone Fields, 22 and Jarel Gadson, 21, both of Youngstown, face charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after police found two semiautomatic handguns in a car Fields was driving that was pulled over at Market Street and East Woodland Avenue for an improper lane change.

Both men have prior felony convictions that bar them from having a gun, reports said. One of the guns was reported stolen in June of 2015 from Hubbard, reports said.