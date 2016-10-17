YOUNGSTOWN — Mark Oles will become the new president of Cardinal Mooney High School in January.



Oles, a 2001 Mooney graduate, will replace Interim President and Board Chairman Dan Landers, who has led Mooney since July, when the Rev. Gerald DeLucia left the presidency to return to pastoral work. Landers, a 1975 graduate of Cardinal Mooney, has been chairman of the Mooney Board since 2014.

He is a partner at Landers-Lewis Insurance.

Oles created the Jamie Serich Memorial Scholarship, which distributed $94,000 since 2010 to benefit Cardinal Mooney and Lumen Christi students.

He has financially supported multiple families by providing tuition assistance, was a speaker at a football playoff rally, maintained relationships with alumni across a broad spectrum of graduating years and was the organizer of the 10-year Class of 2001 reunion.