YOUNGSTOWN — A man who told police after he was pulled over about 1:50 a.m. today that he was driving fast because his girlfriend was having a baby was instead arrested on drug charges.

Reports said Robert Duval, 36, was pulled over at Oak Hill and West Marion avenues after he was spotted driving at a high rate of speed and running several red lights on Market Street.

Reports said Duval told police he was driving fast because his wife was having a baby and he was going to the hospital to meet her.

When told he was going the opposite direction of the hospital, reports said Duval told police it was his girlfriend who was having the baby "at the crib."

Reports said police could smell marijuana coming from the car. When Duval was searched police found three bags of marijuana and a bag of heroin and $172 cash.

Duval was taken to the Mahoning County jail. He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.