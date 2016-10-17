JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Nev. governor signs bill raising tax for Vegas football stadium



Published: Mon, October 17, 2016 @ 3:45 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed a bill clearing the way for a Las Vegas stadium that could be home to UNLV football and the NFL Oakland Raiders.

The Republican governor joined lawmakers and Raiders owner Mark Davis for a ceremony today at the university.

Davis says he's committed to moving the team to Las Vegas.

NFL owners still must approve any potential Raiders move.

State lawmakers last week approved bills to increase Las Vegas-area hotel taxes to raise $750 million for a stadium partly financed by casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, and more than $400 million to expand and renovate the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sandoval also signed a measure allowing Clark County commissioners to raise the county sales tax by one-tenth of one percent to hire more police.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes