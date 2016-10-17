LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed a bill clearing the way for a Las Vegas stadium that could be home to UNLV football and the NFL Oakland Raiders.

The Republican governor joined lawmakers and Raiders owner Mark Davis for a ceremony today at the university.

Davis says he's committed to moving the team to Las Vegas.

NFL owners still must approve any potential Raiders move.

State lawmakers last week approved bills to increase Las Vegas-area hotel taxes to raise $750 million for a stadium partly financed by casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, and more than $400 million to expand and renovate the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sandoval also signed a measure allowing Clark County commissioners to raise the county sales tax by one-tenth of one percent to hire more police.