WARREN TOWNSHIP — A man, 66, of Bane Southwest, died early today when about 30 gunshots ripped into his house at about 4 a.m. today.

A relative of the deceased man said nine people were in the house at the time of the gunfire.

Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop said the gunfire appears to be related to incidents that occurred on North Park Avenue and Sweetbrier Street Southwest in Warren at about that same time.

A Warren Township police officer tried to provide medical assistance to the man who died on Bane, but the man didn't make it, Bishop said.

A girl, 13, a granddaughter of the deceased man said there were about four shots initially but about 10 minutes later another 25 hit the house.

Her grandfather was looking out the window at the time he got hit in the leg with the shot.

Bishop said none of the other people in the house were hit.