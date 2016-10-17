BOARDMAN — Hospitality is big business in Mahoning County.

“We have plenty to offer here,” said Linda Macala, executive director of the Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

What we have to offer brought in more money to the local economy in 2015 than it had in 2013, according to a study the state releases every two years.

The county saw $542 million in direct spending at hotels, restaurants and other hospitality-based businesses, Macala said at a Boardman Civic Association meeting focused on hospitality tonight.

In total, direct and indirect visitor spending in the county was $821 million in 2015.

Tourism supported more than 9,500 jobs in 2015, the biannual study conducted by Longwoods International and Oxford Economics found.

The study found that visitor spending statewide brought $42 billion into Ohio’s economy and supported more than 484,000.

