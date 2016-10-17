NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s is staying committed to Thanksgiving Day shopping, saying it’ll open an hour earlier this year.

The company plans to open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, close at 2 a.m., and reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.

The department store has been open on Thanksgiving evening since 2013, but remained open through the night.

Several other stores as well as the Mall of America and mall operator CBL & Associates have decided to close for Thanksgiving. They say they wanted to give back the day to employees. Many also say it doesn’t make good business sense.

The Friday after Thanksgiving had long served as the official kickoff to holiday shopping. But over the past few years, more stores were open on Thanksgiving itself to lure early shoppers and amid online competition.