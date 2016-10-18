JOBS
Indians on verge of World Series



Published: Mon, October 17, 2016 @ 11:46 p.m.

Tribe bullpen shines again

TORONTO (AP) — Jason Kipnis and Mike Napoli homered, and Cleveland’s bullpen pulled off its most impressive feat yet in these American League playoffs, taking over after Trevor Bauer’s first-inning exit and holding off the Toronto Blue Jays in a 4-2 victory Monday night that moved the Indians within one win of their first pennant since 1997.

Six relievers combined for 25 outs and 128 pitches, limiting Toronto two runs and seven hits as the Indians took a 3-0 lead in the AL Championship Series. Unbeaten in six playoff games this year, Cleveland can complete its second consecutive sweep on Tuesday.

Indians ace Corey Kluber is expected to start Game 4 on short rest after Bauer’s drone-related finger injury created more upheaval in a rotation that’s been short-handed all postseason. Bauer faced only four batters before being pulled after his right pinkie began dripping blood.

