YOUNGSTOWN — The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Covelli Centre on Jan. 28.

The Globetrotters will put on their family-friendly comedy basketball exhibition twice that day: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets for both shows are $22, $27, $35, $40, $55 and $75, and go on sale Nov. 1 at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Covelli Centre box office.