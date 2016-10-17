JOBS
Dellick admits being a felon with a gun



Published: Mon, October 17, 2016 @ 11:31 a.m.

CLEVELAND — John T. Dellick, 22, of Canfield, has pleaded guilty as charged to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Dellick entered his plea today before U.S. District Court Judge Dan Aaron Polster, who will sentence him at noon Feb. 2.

Dellick is a son of Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court.

The charge pertains to the young Dellick’s having a .25-caliber pistol and ammunition Jan. 3 in a Boardman hotel room after he was convicted of aggravated assault in March 2015 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

A hotel worker found the loaded gun in the room after Dellick checked out.

Dellick’s lawyer released a family statement saying his client had planned to kill himself.

The case was investigated by Boardman police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

It is being prosecuted by David M. Toepfer, a Youngstown-based assistant U.S. attorney.

