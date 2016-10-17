MINERAL RIDGE

State Rep. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-63rd, today announced 10 new jobs are coming to Trumbull County with the approval of a $412,500 state loan to Jackson International Inc.

Jackson, a manufacturer of a variety of quality uncoupling levers and other devices for the railcar and the railroad industry, and its affiliated real estate holding company will use the loan to help purchase a manufacturing facility, machinery and equipment in Mineral Ridge.

Jackson International will move current operations from Michigan to the Mahoning Valley over the next two years, creating 10 new jobs that are expected to pay $15 per hour, plus benefits.

the company is relocating to be more centrally located to its customer base.