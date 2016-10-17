JOBS
Clinton campaign expands into GOP turf



Published: Mon, October 17, 2016 @ 11:37 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s campaign is expanding into states Democrats haven’t won in decades.

That’s a sign of confidence in her standing in the presidential race and increased focus on winning control of the Senate.

Campaign manager Robby Mook said Monday that Clinton’s campaign is putting an additional $2 million in Arizona television ads, direct mail and digital spots to help Democrats up and down the ballot.

First lady Michelle Obama will campaign in Phoenix on Thursday.

Clinton’s campaign is also putting an additional $1 million into efforts in Missouri and Indiana. They’re expanding already existing operations by $6 million in seven battleground states.

Mook says Democrats expect the biggest voter turnout in “election history.”

