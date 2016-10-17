YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-6th, has raised $1,594,675 toward his re-election compared to $6,739 for Michael Lorentz, his Democratic opponent.

Johnson of Marietta, who is seeking his fourth two-year term, had $878,614 in his campaign fund as of Sept. 30, according to a report his campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Johnson raised $193,275 between July 1 and Sept. 30 with $137,950 coming from political action committees and the rest from individuals, according to the report. In addition, Johnson carried over money from his previous campaigns.

The 18-county 6th District includes all of Columbiana County and the southern portion of Mahoning County.

In the 13th District, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Howland Democrat, has raised $947,340 toward his effort to be re-elected to an eighth two-year term in the House.

In the third quarter, Ryan raised $103,384 with $69,550 coming from PACs and the rest from individuals.

His largest PAC donations of $4,000 each came from the American Council of Engineering Companies PAC of Washington, D.C., and the Boeing Co. PAC of Arlington, Va. He received $3,000 each from the Amgen Inc. PAC of Washington, D.C., and the General Dynamics Corp. PAC of Falls Church, Va.

Richard A. Morckel of Akron, his Republican challenger, hasn’t submitted a campaign finance report to the FEC.

The five-county 13th District includes most of Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

