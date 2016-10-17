YOUNGSTOWN — A $20 million facility to manufacture self-chilling beverage cans is coming to a largely vacant East Side neighborhood.

Joseph Co. International will start construction shortly with four production buildings and its headquarters completed by the end of the summer of 2017 and the facility operating by 2018, city Finance Director David Bozanich said today.

The company will start with 40 employees and have about 250 after three years in business, Bozanich said.

The city will provide about $1.5 million in grants along with a tax abatement for the company, he said.

Mitchell Joseph, chief executive officer of the company, is a Youngstown native.

The location of the business has been a topic of some controversy with a few residents on the 21-acre location saying they don’t want to move.

But Bozanich said of the 100 or so property owners in that area, there are only three who haven’t signed deals with the city as of today.

The location is between Oak Street, Himrod Avenue, Fruit Street and the Madison Avenue Expressway.

