Associated Press

Republican strategists nationwide are conceding that Hillary Clinton has a firm grip on the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

They even suggest she may be headed for well above that threshold.

GOP pollster Whit Ayers says Republican Donald Trump, in contrast, “is on track to totally and completely melting down.”

Things can change before the Nov. 8 election.

There is one more presidential debate, and Trump has rallied before. His core supporters remain strongly committed.