JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Top Republican strategists: Clinton will win easily; Trump will melt down



Published: Sun, October 16, 2016 @ 5:04 p.m.

Associated Press

Republican strategists nationwide are conceding that Hillary Clinton has a firm grip on the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

They even suggest she may be headed for well above that threshold.

GOP pollster Whit Ayers says Republican Donald Trump, in contrast, “is on track to totally and completely melting down.”

Things can change before the Nov. 8 election.

There is one more presidential debate, and Trump has rallied before. His core supporters remain strongly committed.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes