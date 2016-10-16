MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins left Ben Roethlisberger limping, and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t look much better.

Roethlisberger missed one series because of a left knee injury and was held to 189 yards passing, and Miami beat Pittsburgh 30-15 on Sunday.

Jay Ajayi rushed for 204 yards and two scores on 25 carries for the Dolphins, who improved to 2-4.

The Steelers (4-2) had scored 74 points in their previous two games, but were outgained 474-297. Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown, the NFL’s leading receiver, was held to four receptions for 39 yards. Teammate Sammie Coates, playing with a hand injury, didn’t have a catch.

Roethlisberger had only 83 yards passing with 5 minutes left before he drove the Steelers 97 yards for a touchdown that made it 23-15. Miami recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory, and on the next play Ajayi scored on a 62-yard run.

The Steelers’ only other touchdown came in the first quarter when Darrius Heyward-Bey scored on a 60-yard end around . Reshad Jones and Isa Abdul-Quddus had interceptions for the Dolphins, their first since the season opener.

Roethlisberger finished 19 for 34. He hobbled to the locker room and missed one series late in the second quarter when he was hurt scrambling on the play that resulted in Jones’ interception, and he was still walking gingerly when the game ended.

The Dolphins were one-touchdown underdogs at home, but the score could have been more lopsided had they not repeatedly squandered chances in the red zone.