Ohio State beats Wisconsin in overtime



Published: Sun, October 16, 2016 @ 12:10 a.m.

MADISON, WIS. — Quarterback J.T. Barrett threw a touchdown pass to Noah Brown in overtime and the Ohio State defense swarmed Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook for a game-ending sack on fourth down moments later as the Buckeyes beat the Badgers 30-23 in overtime late Saturday night.

The second-ranked Buckeyes rallied from a 16-6 halftime deficit against the eighth-ranked Badgers at rowdy Camp Randall Stadium.

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) has now won 20 consecutive games on the road. The Buckeyes can extend that streak next week at Penn State.

Visit Vindy.com later and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

