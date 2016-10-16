— Quarterback J.T. Barrett threw a touchdown pass to Noah Brown in overtime and the Ohio State defense swarmed Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook for a game-ending sack on fourth down moments later as the Buckeyes beat the Badgers 30-23 in overtime late Saturday night.

The second-ranked Buckeyes rallied from a 16-6 halftime deficit against the eighth-ranked Badgers at rowdy Camp Randall Stadium.

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) has now won 20 consecutive games on the road. The Buckeyes can extend that streak next week at Penn State.

