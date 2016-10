POLAND

John Hirschbeck has learned that he is one of the seven umpires selected to work this year’s World Series.

Also selected were Joe West, Tony Randazzo, Larry Vanover, Chris Guccione, Sam Holbrook and Marvin Hudson.

This will be the fifth World Series that Hirschbeck has worked. The other years were 1995, 2006, 2010 and 2013.

He will be the crew chief.